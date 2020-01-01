About this product
Kiva's Pineapple Habanero Camino gummies pair energy-stimulating sativa terpenes with ripe pineapple and a touch of heat for the perfect day-time lift. Plan a trip to the Mojave and invigorate your senses.20 servings per package. Each serving contains 5mg THC. Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax. Dietary Information: Gluten-free and Dairy-free (License No. CDPH-T00000118)
