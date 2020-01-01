 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Camino Pineapple Habanero Gummies

by Kiva Confections

Kiva Confections Edibles Candy Camino Pineapple Habanero Gummies

About this product

Kiva's Pineapple Habanero Camino gummies pair energy-stimulating sativa terpenes with ripe pineapple and a touch of heat for the perfect day-time lift. Plan a trip to the Mojave and invigorate your senses.20 servings per package. Each serving contains 5mg THC. Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax. Dietary Information: Gluten-free and Dairy-free (License No. CDPH-T00000118)

About this brand

By adhering to the highest standards of product quality, certified production methods, efficacy testing and innovation, KIVA Confections will continue to produce and deliver the safest, most convenient and delicious tasting medical cannabis products to a discerning and deserving community.