Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Uniquely complex with flavors of black coffee and dark cherry. With 54% cacao, our dark chocolate is sure to delight any true chocolate lover. Enjoy it by itself or try it coated around micro-roasted coffee beans in our KIVA Terra Bites. All Natural Ingredients: Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk.
on July 17th, 2019
I LOVE KIVA. I am an edible freak and obviously love chocolate too :D
on July 11th, 2019
my favorite chocolate edible.I am a heavy-edible consumer so it is hard for me to find good pricing for this as the taxes have become so high. :)
on July 9th, 2019
My favorite cannabis chocolate company! I love this chocolate bar, as I absolutely love dark chocolate, this bar hits the right spot.