losangelenoo on July 9th, 2019

My favorite cannabis chocolate company! I love this chocolate bar, as I absolutely love dark chocolate, this bar hits the right spot. I ordered a 4 pack off of splitbud.com and picked it up at their pickup location in LA. I like using them because they often have the best pricing, especially because I buy a few at a time. I used this code for first time $10 off, SPLIT10