Dark Chocolate Bar - 60mg

by Kiva Confections

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Uniquely complex with flavors of black coffee and dark cherry. With 54% cacao, our dark chocolate is sure to delight any true chocolate lover. Enjoy it by itself or try it coated around micro-roasted coffee beans in our KIVA Terra Bites. All Natural Ingredients: Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk.

5 customer reviews

About this brand

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.