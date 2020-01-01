Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
KIVA's Espresso Terra Bites are crafted from micro-roasted Tanzanian coffee beans and coated in Kiva Dark Chocolate. With 5MG of THC per bite and 10MG THC per package, Terra Singles offers dosing that is as convenient as it is delicious. Ingredients: Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Lecithin (Sunflower and/or Soya), Vanilla), Espresso Bean, Cannabis Extract, Confectioner's Glaze, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavor. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk. *Available in California
