  5. Espresso Dark Chocolate Terra Bite 10mg Singles 2-Pack

Espresso Dark Chocolate Terra Bite 10mg Singles 2-Pack

by Kiva Confections

KIVA's Espresso Terra Bites are crafted from micro-roasted Tanzanian coffee beans and coated in Kiva Dark Chocolate. With 5MG of THC per bite and 10MG THC per package, Terra Singles offers dosing that is as convenient as it is delicious. Ingredients: Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Lecithin (Sunflower and/or Soya), Vanilla), Espresso Bean, Cannabis Extract, Confectioner's Glaze, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavor. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk. *Available in California

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.