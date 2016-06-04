 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mint Irish Cream Milk Chocolate Bar 180mg

by Kiva Confections

About this product

This crowd-pleasing flavor starts with the blending of refreshing mint into our creamy milk chocolate. Next, we add honey and a wee bit of Irish whiskey flavor to make the Mint Irish Cream taste as good as anything you can order in your local pub. Potencies: California, Arizona- 180mg/Bar Nevada, Illinois- 100mg/Bar All Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors. Allergy Warning: Contains Milk. May Contain Traces of Nuts.

Mikayla

Amazing...fantastic results, and the bar is easily broken up into the amount you may need. The flavor is fantastic!

About this brand

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.