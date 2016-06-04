Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
This crowd-pleasing flavor starts with the blending of refreshing mint into our creamy milk chocolate. Next, we add honey and a wee bit of Irish whiskey flavor to make the Mint Irish Cream taste as good as anything you can order in your local pub. Potencies: California, Arizona- 180mg/Bar Nevada, Illinois- 100mg/Bar All Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors. Allergy Warning: Contains Milk. May Contain Traces of Nuts.
on June 4th, 2016
Amazing...fantastic results, and the bar is easily broken up into the amount you may need. The flavor is fantastic!