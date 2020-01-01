 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Mint Irish Cream Milk Chocolate 45mg Mini

Mint Irish Cream Milk Chocolate 45mg Mini

by Kiva Confections

Write a review
Kiva Confections Edibles Chocolates Mint Irish Cream Milk Chocolate 45mg Mini

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This crowd-pleasing flavor starts with the blending of refreshing mint into a creamy milk chocolate. Next, honey and a wee bit of Irish whiskey flavor are added to make the Mint Irish Cream taste as good as anything you can order in your local pub. All Natural Ingredients: Pure Cane Sugar, Full Cream Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cacao Beans, Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Beans, Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors. Allergy Warning: Contains Milk. May Contain Traces of Nuts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kiva Confections Logo
Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.