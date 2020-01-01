About this product

A soft and sweet peppermint core coated by our rich dark chocolate. These bites have a bold, fresh minty flavor that melts in your mouth. A new take on an old classic, this makes the perfect after dinner treat. Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Butter oil, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Sugar, Tapioca syrup, Invertase, Gum Arabic, Cannabis Extract, Confectioner's Glaze, Natural Flavors, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup. Contains milk. May contain nuts, soy and gluten. *Available in California in 100MG potency