Peppermint Patty Dark Chocolate Terra Bites 100mg 20-pack

by Kiva Confections

About this product

A soft and sweet peppermint core coated by our rich dark chocolate. These bites have a bold, fresh minty flavor that melts in your mouth. A new take on an old classic, this makes the perfect after dinner treat. Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Butter oil, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Sugar, Tapioca syrup, Invertase, Gum Arabic, Cannabis Extract, Confectioner's Glaze, Natural Flavors, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup. Contains milk. May contain nuts, soy and gluten. *Available in California in 100MG potency

About this brand

By adhering to the highest standards of product quality, certified production methods, efficacy testing and innovation, KIVA Confections will continue to produce and deliver the safest, most convenient and delicious tasting medical cannabis products to a discerning and deserving community.