Eucalyptus Petra Mints 10mg Singles

by Kiva Confections

A precise blend of CA grown cannabis, green tea matcha and eucalyptus oil, our refreshing Eucalyptus Petra is perfect for clearing the senses. All Petra flavors are sugar free and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. At 2.5 MG THC per mint, Petra gives you the ability to titrate your dose in precise increments. This accuracy allow you to integrate Petra more easily into your active lifestyle. All Natural Ingredients: Xylitol, Matcha Tea, Dextrin, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide. *Available exclusively in California.

bluerhaps0dy

Very easy to control your dosage since they're only 2.5 mg per mint. Takes awhile to kick in, maybe 1 even possibly 2 hours.

Mm3p

Hands down my fav edible ever. The taste is amazing and so Happy Happy Happy. Love the mico dosing at 2.5 mg each you can control exactly how much a little or alot.

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.