1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A precise blend of CA grown cannabis, green tea matcha and eucalyptus oil, our refreshing Eucalyptus Petra is perfect for clearing the senses. All Petra flavors are sugar free and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. At 2.5 MG THC per mint, Petra gives you the ability to titrate your dose in precise increments. This accuracy allow you to integrate Petra more easily into your active lifestyle. All Natural Ingredients: Xylitol, Matcha Tea, Dextrin, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide. *Available exclusively in California.
on February 19th, 2018
Very easy to control your dosage since they're only 2.5 mg per mint. Takes awhile to kick in, maybe 1 even possibly 2 hours.
on July 13th, 2017
Hands down my fav edible ever. The taste is amazing and so Happy Happy Happy. Love the mico dosing at 2.5 mg each you can control exactly how much a little or alot.