  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Moroccan Mint Petra Mints 100mg 40-pack

Moroccan Mint Petra Mints 100mg 40-pack

by Kiva Confections

Kiva Confections Edibles Candy Moroccan Mint Petra Mints 100mg 40-pack

About this product

A precise blend of CA grown cannabis, green tea matcha and peppermint extract, our Moroccan Mint Petra has a refreshing peppermint taste with light notes of Tahitian vanilla. Born in 2015, Petra was California’s first microdosed cannabis infused mint. It boasts the most discreet, portable, pocketable, and purse-able edibles package on the market. At 2.5MG THC or less per serving, Petra is perfect for the new or casual cannabis user, and the seasoned cannabis user looking for a consistent, low dose of THC throughout the day. All Petra flavors are sugar free, vegan, and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. Ingredients: Xylitol, Matcha Tea, Dextrin, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide. *Available in California and Hawaii.

About this brand

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.