Pineapple Habanero Camino Gummies 10mg 2-Pack

by Kiva Confections

About this product

A physical road takes you to a physical place. Camino (“road” in Spanish) takes you to a state of mind. Get a taste of the Southwest and invigorate your senses. Our Pineapple Habanero gummies pair energy-stimulating sativa terpenes, with ripe pineapple and a touch of heat.

About this brand

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.