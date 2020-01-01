Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
The clean, bright aroma of fresh tangerines compliments the earthy characteristics of cannabis and brings out a zing in our dark chocolate. With a zesty tang and creamy body, our Tangerine flavor strikes a tasty balance between citrus and chocolate. Potencies: California, Arizona- 180mg/Bar Nevada- 100mg/Bar All Natural Ingredients: Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk.
