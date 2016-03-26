alamedamark on February 26th, 2016

Holy Smokes where to start. First of all, the taste is actually quite good, Kiva does a nice job with their chocolates. The high is amazing. Very uplifting and happy, very chatty and social early, but after an hour or two gets really spacey, at least for me. All in all, a very intense, long lasting high. Highly recommended, but make sure you're in a good space with a lot of time on your hands, this is a long fun ride.