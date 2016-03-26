 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Vanilla Chai Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg

by Kiva Confections

Milk chocolate infused with a blend of traditional chai spices and a dash of vanilla. The chai spices taste amazing with the natural herbaceous qualities of cannabis. It’s like a warm blanket in a chocolate bar. Potencies: California, Arizona- 180mg/Bar Nevada, Illinois- 100mg/Bar All Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk.

PipersReviews

So good! The best way to medicate. This are potent so please use caution when consuming. You almost forget that it's medicated it so good so again use caution.

alamedamark

Holy Smokes where to start. First of all, the taste is actually quite good, Kiva does a nice job with their chocolates. The high is amazing. Very uplifting and happy, very chatty and social early, but after an hour or two gets really spacey, at least for me. All in all, a very intense, long lasting high. Highly recommended, but make sure you're in a good space with a lot of time on your hands, this is a long fun ride.

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.