Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Milk chocolate infused with a blend of traditional chai spices and a dash of vanilla. The chai spices taste amazing with the natural herbaceous qualities of cannabis. It’s like a warm blanket in a chocolate bar. Potencies: California, Arizona- 180mg/Bar Nevada, Illinois- 100mg/Bar All Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk.
on March 26th, 2016
So good! The best way to medicate. This are potent so please use caution when consuming. You almost forget that it's medicated it so good so again use caution.
on February 26th, 2016
Holy Smokes where to start. First of all, the taste is actually quite good, Kiva does a nice job with their chocolates. The high is amazing. Very uplifting and happy, very chatty and social early, but after an hour or two gets really spacey, at least for me. All in all, a very intense, long lasting high. Highly recommended, but make sure you're in a good space with a lot of time on your hands, this is a long fun ride.