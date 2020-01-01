Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Milk chocolate infused with a blend of traditional chai spices and a dash of vanilla. The chai spices taste amazing with the natural herbaceous qualities of cannabis. It’s like a warm blanket in a chocolate bar. All Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk.
Be the first to review this product.