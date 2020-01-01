1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Cannabis Regimen: Awaken your senses with this mouth watering, bite-sized treat. KJL Compounds’ Cherry Limeade Fruit Chew is the perfect pick-me-up during the day. Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, filtered water, organic coconut oil, confectioners sugar, organic flavor, kosher salt, gelatin, malic acid, guar gum, modified food starch, food color, Beta Caryophyllene, Limonene.
Be the first to review this product.