 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Fire OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

Fire OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Kleen Karma Gardens

Write a review
Kleen Karma Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Fire OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge. Its euphoric effects are potent and long-lasting, making this strain a favorite among consumers with high tolerances. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire—which is, in part, where the name Fire OG came from. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

About this brand

Kleen Karma Gardens Logo
At Kleen Karma Gardens, we are focused on providing natural medicine with the highest levels of customer satisfaction – we will do everything we can to meet your expectations. With a variety of offerings to choose from, we’re sure you’ll be happy working with us. We strive to keep the quality high, while keeping the prices low. Look around our website and if you have any comments or questions, please feel free to contact us. We hope to see you again! Check back later for new updates to our website. There’s much more to come! Have a suggestion, question, or comment? Feel free to contact us, and we'll be happy to get right back to you.