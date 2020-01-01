Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Each tube contains two .5g pre-rolls. *Sales Tax Included in Price
Be the first to review this product.
Hippie Chicken is a mostly sativa strain with strongly euphoric effects that border on psychedelic – hence the name. A cross between Blueberry and Alaskan Thunder Fuck, Hippie Chicken takes after its sativa parent in its giggly, energetic effects which are accented only slightly by the tingly, relaxing effects passed down by Blueberry.