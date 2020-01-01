 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Lemon Meringue Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack

by Kleen Karma Gardens

Kleen Karma Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemon Meringue Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack

About this product

Each tube contains two .5g pre-rolls. *Sales Tax Included in Price

About this strain

Lemon Meringue

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

About this brand

Kleen Karma Gardens Logo
