Hybrid

Lemongrass Pre-Roll 1g

by Kleen Karma Gardens

About this product

About this strain

Lemongrass

Crossing Lemon Kush Bx5 and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Humboldt Seed Company bred Lemongrass, a high-performance cultivar with vigorous growth patterns and high yields. Lemongrass’ terpenes gush a tart lemon flavor that is backed with a gassy fuel taste and notes of vanilla. The lime green buds come drenched in trichomes and the uplifting high will make you get up and get out.

About this brand

Kleen Karma Gardens Logo
At Kleen Karma Gardens, we are focused on providing natural medicine with the highest levels of customer satisfaction – we will do everything we can to meet your expectations. With a variety of offerings to choose from, we’re sure you’ll be happy working with us. We strive to keep the quality high, while keeping the prices low. Look around our website and if you have any comments or questions, please feel free to contact us. We hope to see you again! Check back later for new updates to our website. There’s much more to come! Have a suggestion, question, or comment? Feel free to contact us, and we'll be happy to get right back to you.