Klever Garden produces Automated Grow Controllers for Growing Cannabis affordably. Our goal is to automate growth of Cannabis from Seed to Harvest so that you it takes the worry out of growing some of the best strains. With our community supported app, there are grow profiles for many strains. Why create your own profile when you can start with a profile that is known to work. With our products, get scientific repeatable growth. Why try to manually feed and raise your plants with the high cost of seeds? Make every seed count! Our solution supports a community of growers to be able to share knowledge, do’s and don’ts, grow profiles, and much more. With our app and website we will be committed to helping connect the community to be able to truly support each other. We would also like the help of the community to help direct our efforts of product development and improvement. With the Klever Garden system you will be able to produce some of the best strains and species of Cannabis. With no height restrictions in grow tents or grow rooms, you can easily grow 5 foot plants! This would provide amazing yields that you simply can’t get in other commercially available grow boxes. With the precision of our watering, minerals, and PH controls, you will have thick luscious crops waiting to harvest. With the high cost of Cannabis seeds, you want to make sure that your results are great. Our scientific repeatable processes, make that a reality. The community profiles have hundreds of strains and species of cannabis. Choose an existing strain or start with a strain that is close, you can always customize the automation and schedules. Our job is to help you achieve the best results and not be an expert, and that’s what our goal is.