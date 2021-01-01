 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Knox 24K Gold Rolling Paper Standard Size 12 Sheet Pack

Knox 24K Gold Rolling Paper Standard Size 12 Sheet Pack

by Knox Gold Rolling Paper

Write a review
Knox Gold Rolling Paper Smoking Rolling Papers Knox 24K Gold Rolling Paper Standard Size 12 Sheet Pack
Knox Gold Rolling Paper Smoking Rolling Papers Knox 24K Gold Rolling Paper Standard Size 12 Sheet Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

hey there, High Roller Enjoy the real high life when you light up your 24k gold Knox paper. Expertly crafted with a hemp blend, Knox papers burn slowly and evenly for a smoking session for the truly sophisticated. 24k edible gold rolling paper Hemp blend Slow, even burn 13 GSM Gum Arabic adhesive (natural gum from Acacia trees) Package contains: 12 papers Paper dimensions: 78mm x 44mm

About this brand

Knox Gold Rolling Paper Logo
hey there, High Roller Enjoy the real high life when you light up your 24k gold Knox paper. Expertly crafted with a hemp blend, Knox papers burn slowly and evenly for a smoking session for the truly sophisticated.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review