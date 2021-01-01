Knox 24K Gold Rolling Paper King Size 1 Sheet Pack
by Knox Gold Rolling PaperWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
hey there, High Roller Enjoy the real high life when you light up your 24k gold Knox paper. Expertly crafted with a hemp blend, Knox papers burn slowly and evenly for a smoking session for the truly sophisticated. 24k edible gold rolling paper Hemp blend Slow, even burn 13 GSM Gum Arabic adhesive (natural gum from Acacia trees) Package contains: 1 paper Paper dimensions: 110mm x 54mm
About this brand
Knox Gold Rolling Paper
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.