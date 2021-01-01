 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Koan Cordials – Balance

Koan Cordials – Balance

by Koan

Write a review
Koan Edibles Beverages Koan Cordials – Balance
Koan Edibles Beverages Koan Cordials – Balance
Koan Edibles Beverages Koan Cordials – Balance
Koan Edibles Beverages Koan Cordials – Balance

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Quiet, centered and present, with a touch of joy, Balance offers light THC, medium CBD and a precise terpene combination. Our Balance blend delivers a feeling of equilibrium to the mind and it promotes a greater capacity to respond with wisdom, compassion and composure. It’s perfect for peaceful mornings, mindful meditations or afternoons with a close friend.

About this brand

Koan Logo
Koan Cordials, the new way to enjoy cannabis. Precision-crafted for unparalleled experiences. The finest qualities of an edible, tincture and beverage in one tiny bottle. For cannabis consumers looking for a reliably precise and easy to use product, KOAN offers drinkable cordials with precisely formulated blends of THC, CBD, terpenes, and botanicals that provide a highly refined cannabis experience. Unlike strain-based or full-spectrum products, our product is scientifically crafted to highlight specific cannabis characteristics, with a quick onset, and predictable intensity that helps you feel the world around you in a better way.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review