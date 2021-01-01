About this product
Quiet, centered and present, with a touch of joy, Balance offers light THC, medium CBD and a precise terpene combination. Our Balance blend delivers a feeling of equilibrium to the mind and it promotes a greater capacity to respond with wisdom, compassion and composure. It’s perfect for peaceful mornings, mindful meditations or afternoons with a close friend.
About this brand
Koan
Koan Cordials, the new way to enjoy cannabis. Precision-crafted for unparalleled experiences. The finest qualities of an edible, tincture and beverage in one tiny bottle. For cannabis consumers looking for a reliably precise and easy to use product, KOAN offers drinkable cordials with precisely formulated blends of THC, CBD, terpenes, and botanicals that provide a highly refined cannabis experience. Unlike strain-based or full-spectrum products, our product is scientifically crafted to highlight specific cannabis characteristics, with a quick onset, and predictable intensity that helps you feel the world around you in a better way.
