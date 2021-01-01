About this product
Create is formulated to stimulate your senses, spark your imagination and channel your muse. Led by a lively blend of terpenes, it’s just the right amount of THC to inspire the artist in you. This one-to-one blend forges a bond between mental clarity and the ethereal nature of the creative spirit. With neither one overpowering the other, Create immerses you in the endeavor at hand and gives full reign to your creative expression.
About this brand
Koan
Koan Cordials, the new way to enjoy cannabis. Precision-crafted for unparalleled experiences. The finest qualities of an edible, tincture and beverage in one tiny bottle. For cannabis consumers looking for a reliably precise and easy to use product, KOAN offers drinkable cordials with precisely formulated blends of THC, CBD, terpenes, and botanicals that provide a highly refined cannabis experience. Unlike strain-based or full-spectrum products, our product is scientifically crafted to highlight specific cannabis characteristics, with a quick onset, and predictable intensity that helps you feel the world around you in a better way.
