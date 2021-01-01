About this product
Put on your rose-colored glasses and give everything some extra sparkle with Delight. Designed to open up your senses, raise your spirits and brighten your day. Delight’s higher level of THC gets your dopamine factories firing and is combined with supporting levels of CBD and a perky set of terpenes to elevate your mood. Whether you’re socializing, enjoying the outdoors or just having some quiet time at home, make your day delightful.
Koan
Koan Cordials, the new way to enjoy cannabis. Precision-crafted for unparalleled experiences. The finest qualities of an edible, tincture and beverage in one tiny bottle. For cannabis consumers looking for a reliably precise and easy to use product, KOAN offers drinkable cordials with precisely formulated blends of THC, CBD, terpenes, and botanicals that provide a highly refined cannabis experience. Unlike strain-based or full-spectrum products, our product is scientifically crafted to highlight specific cannabis characteristics, with a quick onset, and predictable intensity that helps you feel the world around you in a better way.
