With higher THC, Play motivates you to jump in with both feet. Complemented with a touch of CBD, Play ensures a smooth experience. The combination of Limonene and Pinene keeps you well connected and sharp even as you reach euphoric heights. From the park to the beach to the dance floor Play helps you find your groove and keep it going.
Koan
Koan Cordials, the new way to enjoy cannabis. Precision-crafted for unparalleled experiences. The finest qualities of an edible, tincture and beverage in one tiny bottle. For cannabis consumers looking for a reliably precise and easy to use product, KOAN offers drinkable cordials with precisely formulated blends of THC, CBD, terpenes, and botanicals that provide a highly refined cannabis experience. Unlike strain-based or full-spectrum products, our product is scientifically crafted to highlight specific cannabis characteristics, with a quick onset, and predictable intensity that helps you feel the world around you in a better way.
