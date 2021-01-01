 Loading…
  5. Koan Cordials – Wonder

Koan Cordials – Wonder

by Koan

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Designed to take you as far as you are willing to go. Wonder supports you on an entheogenic journey within. Higher levels of Delta-9 THC supply heady euphoria with a whisper of CBD for a refined experience. A touch of Myrcene quiets your mind and body, while Alpha-Pinene helps to ignite your imagination. Subtle citrus flavors open up your senses as powerful plant constituents work their magic to untether your spirit.

About this brand

Koan Logo
Koan Cordials, the new way to enjoy cannabis. Precision-crafted for unparalleled experiences. The finest qualities of an edible, tincture and beverage in one tiny bottle. For cannabis consumers looking for a reliably precise and easy to use product, KOAN offers drinkable cordials with precisely formulated blends of THC, CBD, terpenes, and botanicals that provide a highly refined cannabis experience. Unlike strain-based or full-spectrum products, our product is scientifically crafted to highlight specific cannabis characteristics, with a quick onset, and predictable intensity that helps you feel the world around you in a better way.

