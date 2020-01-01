We combined two things we loved, chocolate and cannabis, to craft a delectable assortment of infused treats. Using only high-quality Belgian chocolate, our chocolatiers create an array of rich and smooth Koko Gemz. With every sphere of chocolate, you can enjoy with confidence because we dedicated to delivering in both taste and consistency. Indulge on Koko Gemz to start your morning, get you through your day, or relax at night.