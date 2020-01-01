 Loading…
Indica

Northern Lights #5 Pre-Roll 1g

by Kola Bear

About this product

About this strain

Northern Lights #5

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time.  The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989.  The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.

About this brand

Kola Bear Logo