 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dolato Blunt 1.5g
Indica

Dolato Blunt 1.5g

by Korova

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dolato

Dolato
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Dolato, also known as Do-Si-Lato or Dosilato, is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. This strain has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.

About this brand

Korova Logo
Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.