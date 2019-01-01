 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Mendo Breath

Mendo Breath

by Korova Arizona

Korova Arizona Cannabis Flower Mendo Breath

Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful high.

Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.