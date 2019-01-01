 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Super Silver Haze

by Korova Arizona

Super Silver Haze

$50.00

About this product

Step back in time with our Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999 and also won awards at the High Times Harvest Festival. By crossing the genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze, we are left with a beautiful, sticky sativa blend that boasts one of the most aromatic strains in history.

About this brand

Korova Arizona Logo
Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.