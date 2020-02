About this product

MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ROUNDS OUT KOROVA’S 3 PART RUSSIAN ENDEAVOR WITH ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL HYBRID STRAINS WE’VE EVER GROWN. IT HAS THE MOST INCREDIBLE COVERING OF TERPENE RICH TRICHOMES THAN JUST ABOUT ANY STRAIN CURRENTLY ON THE MARKET. WITH ITS SWEET AND SUBTLE FLAVOR UNDERTONES, IT CAN PRODUCE EFFECTS THAT RANGE FROM CALMING TO ENERGIZING. SPAWNED FROM SOME OF THE MOST LEGENDARY PHENOTYPES EVER CULTIVATED, SUCH AS PURPLE PUNCH AND DOSIDOS, THEN CROSSED WITH PURPLE CITY GENETICS EXCLUSIVE OGKB BX1, IT RANKS AMONG THE MOST POPULAR STRAINS WE’VE EVER CULTIVATED.