About this product

CHERRY PIE x FACE OFF OG Korova's Pie Face is crossbred between two infamous strains. Its pungent, gassy smell and sweet, subtle finish will easily make you fall in love once the terpenes hit your nose. Local Bay Area breeding legend, Purple City Genetics, sourced this incredible cross strain. It's one of the most pungent cannabis strains we've encountered. One of the active terpenes in Pie Face is Myrcene, embodying fruity and herbal aromatics. Myrcene is an antioxidant known for alleviating pain, inflammation and insomnia.