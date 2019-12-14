1kushking on December 14th, 2019

This Hybrid (50/50) contains 23% THC. Linage: Raskal OG x Chemdawg 91. The packed buds are long & narrow. White peach fuzz hairs & trichomes completely cover the mint green buds with burnt orange pistils. A mild chemical kush was the scent & flavor. 3 Stars because of the nearly 10 Korova strains I have had this was my least favorite. The flavor is mild & bland. The high was very middle of the road with it’s very evenly balanced effects. Korova is a great brand but, some strain has to be at the bottom! Medicate On :)