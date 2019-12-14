Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Roc OG by Korova
on December 14th, 2019
This Hybrid (50/50) contains 23% THC. Linage: Raskal OG x Chemdawg 91. The packed buds are long & narrow. White peach fuzz hairs & trichomes completely cover the mint green buds with burnt orange pistils. A mild chemical kush was the scent & flavor. 3 Stars because of the nearly 10 Korova strains I have had this was my least favorite. The flavor is mild & bland. The high was very middle of the road with it’s very evenly balanced effects. Korova is a great brand but, some strain has to be at the bottom! Medicate On :)