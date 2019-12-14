 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Roc OG

Roc OG

by Korova

Skip to Reviews
3.01
Korova Cannabis Flower Roc OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Roc OG by Korova

1 customer review

3.01

write a review

1kushking

This Hybrid (50/50) contains 23% THC. Linage: Raskal OG x Chemdawg 91. The packed buds are long & narrow. White peach fuzz hairs & trichomes completely cover the mint green buds with burnt orange pistils. A mild chemical kush was the scent & flavor. 3 Stars because of the nearly 10 Korova strains I have had this was my least favorite. The flavor is mild & bland. The high was very middle of the road with it’s very evenly balanced effects. Korova is a great brand but, some strain has to be at the bottom! Medicate On :)

About this brand

Korova Logo
Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.