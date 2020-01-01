 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Romulan Haze Cartridge 0.5g

Romulan Haze Cartridge 0.5g

by Korova

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Romulan Haze

Romulan Haze

Romulan Haze by Next Generation Seeds is a clear-headed hybrid ready for all day consumption. Mind your dosage and this strain will keep you lucid and productive, stimulating the body and calming the mind, allowing the consumer to remain focused. The strain becomes weighted and whimsical with continued consumption. Romulan Haze is an excellent strain for spurring creativity and focus.

About this brand

Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.