Runtz Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Korova

About this product

Zkittlez x Gelato. Slightly sativa. An exclusive terp blend brought to market by Korova. This elusive cross is made up from 3rd Genfamily and Terp Hogz’s wildly successful strain, ‘Zkittlez’, and the strain of the decade, Sherbinski’s Gelato #33. Incredibly hard to find, Runtz is one of the most highly guarded phenos ever bred. One of those perfect combinations of flavors, the funky gas from Gelato drenched in the tropical sweetness of the Zkittles. A strain that takes the absolute best from both parents.

About this strain

Runtz

A hyped Cookies Family strain, Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez and Gelato that is rare and sought-after. Celebrated for its incredibly fruity profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy, the strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours.

 

 

About this brand

Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.