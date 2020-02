About this product

RUSSIAN COLLUSION IS KOROVA’S MOST SOUGHT AFTER STRAIN. GROWN IN VERY LIMITED AMOUNTS, IT IS THE CULMINATION OF OVER 2 YEARS OF HUNTING AND CROSS BREEDING. IT EMANATES A HEAVY OG GAS WITH A SWEETER SIDE OF GIRL SCOUT COOKIES BURIED IN THE SMELL. IT HAILS FROM A VERY RARE PRESIDENTIAL / TRUMP OG CUT AND COLLUDES WITH THE RUSSIAN INSPIRED CHERRY AK-47, FINALLY BEING CROSSED WITH PURPLE CITY GENETIC’S AWARD WINNING COOKIES CUT. THIS STRAIN IS MORE ELUSIVE THAN TRUMP’S TAX RETURNS.