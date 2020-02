About this product

SIBERIAN TIGER IS KOROVA’S SATIVA DOMINANT RUSSIAN OFFERING. IT BOASTS A TRULY UNIQUE SWEET AND SOUR SCENT WITH HINTS OF GELATO 33 PEEKING THROUGH. ITS FLOWER STRUCTURE IS RELIABLY LARGE AND CONSISTENTLY DENSE WITH HUES OF LAVENDER VISIBLE THROUGH A HEALTHY COATING OF BRIGHT TRICHOMES. ITS LINEAGE IS A MIXTURE OF MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP AND STARFIGHTER CROSSED WITH PURPLE CITY GENETIC’S SIGNATURE SHERBET CUT. YOU WON’T FIND THIS CULTIVAR ANYWHERE BUT KOROVA’S UNRIVALED LINEUP.