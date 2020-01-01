 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sorbetto

by Korova

Sorbetto

Aficionado Seeds’ award-winning Sorbetto crosses Zkittlez, Sunset Sherbert, and Magnum Opus. Sorbetto was designing to be an indoor powerhouse that holds onto the qualities of Zkittlez while adding a stockier profile. Flavors include fresh flowers, lemon, honey, and lavender, with diesel undertones. 

Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.