Korova Cannabis Flower The Big Dirty

About this product

The Big Dirty is a strain shrouded in mystery. This hybrid cross of either Black Raven x Tangie or Girl Scout Cookies x Tangie x White Fire OG has been known to develop dark foliage and a pleasant citrus aroma. The effects are said to be moderate, offering consumers mild euphoria juxtaposed against heavy relaxation. 

About this brand

Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.