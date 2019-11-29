 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Korova - Black Bar 1000mg

by Korova Arizona

Korova - Black Bar 1000mg by Korova Arizona

Crespinmatthew

The best brownie I have ever had. I ate the whole thing. Definitely felt the relief I needed. The kinda relief from muscle pain that I wish I could get from less expensive, products. Well worth the money spent.

Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.