Crespinmatthew
on November 29th, 2019
The best brownie I have ever had. I ate the whole thing. Definitely felt the relief I needed. The kinda relief from muscle pain that I wish I could get from less expensive, products. Well worth the money spent.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Korova - Black Bar 1000mg by Korova Arizona
