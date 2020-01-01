A descendent of the famous Blue Dream and luxurious hybrid Champagne Kush, Blue Champagne is a gem in its own right. A sativa-dominant hybrid, this active strain is optimal for daytime consumption. Blue Dream delivers dreamy cerebral effects that are mellowed out by Champagne Kush, resulting in a combination that regular consumers find suitable for their needs. The flower has a sweet, fruity aroma and a grassy flavor yielding heavy expansion. On the potent but manageable side, Blue Champagne is a definite candidate for your cannabis arsenal.