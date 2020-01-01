 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Blue Champagne Pre-Roll 2g
Hybrid

Blue Champagne Pre-Roll 2g

by Kouchlock Productions

Kouchlock Productions Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Champagne Pre-Roll 2g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Blue Champagne

Blue Champagne

A descendent of the famous Blue Dream and luxurious hybrid Champagne Kush, Blue Champagne is a gem in its own right. A sativa-dominant hybrid, this active strain is optimal for daytime consumption. Blue Dream delivers dreamy cerebral effects that are mellowed out by Champagne Kush, resulting in a combination that regular consumers find suitable for their needs. The flower has a sweet, fruity aroma and a grassy flavor yielding heavy expansion. On the potent but manageable side, Blue Champagne is a definite candidate for your cannabis arsenal.

About this brand

Kouchlock Productions Logo
