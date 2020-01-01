 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Green Apple CBD Asteroids Gummy 50mg

Green Apple CBD Asteroids Gummy 50mg

by Kozmic Gardens

Write a review
Kozmic Gardens Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Green Apple CBD Asteroids Gummy 50mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A single serving gummy with 50mg of Pure CBD you'll be sure to enjoy. A cheek watering Green Apple flavor, perfect for an on-the-go CBD dose or just a fun tasty way to experience your daily dose of Zen!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kozmic Gardens Logo