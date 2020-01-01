About this product

A 15mL MINI TINCTURE of coconut (MCT)oil combined with pure Hemp-Derived CBD and an out of this world Strawberry Shortcake Flavor! This option is a smaller volume and dosage compared to Urban Roots' Tinctures to offer a more affordable and on-the-go option when needed! Tinctures allow for a faster-onset of effects than other consumption measures which is ideal to see what dose is right for you.