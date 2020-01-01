Remedy CBD Tincture 500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A 15mL MINI TINCTURE of coconut (MCT)oil combined with pure Hemp-Derived CBD and an out of this world Strawberry Shortcake Flavor! This option is a smaller volume and dosage compared to Urban Roots' Tinctures to offer a more affordable and on-the-go option when needed! Tinctures allow for a faster-onset of effects than other consumption measures which is ideal to see what dose is right for you.
Bred by Cannarado and pheno hunted by the Jungle Boyz, this multi-state project has produced a top-shelf strain that’s turning heads everywhere. The first in the Jungle Boyz’s Exotikz lineup, Strawberry Shortcake crosses White Wookie with The White, offering a strong and hearty strawberry flavor. This strain will put you down for the count in a euphoric bliss, making any old couch feel like a slice of heaven.