 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Urban Roots Lemon Uplift CBD Lip Balm 20mg

Urban Roots Lemon Uplift CBD Lip Balm 20mg

by Urban Roots Hemp Co.

Write a review
Urban Roots Hemp Co. Topicals Balms Urban Roots Lemon Uplift CBD Lip Balm 20mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A deeply hydrating lip balm infused with Lemon and pure hemp-derived CBD oil that will leave your lips feeling soothed and refreshed. Protect from the summer rays with natural ingredients that contain SPF! Try applying heavily at night and see how your lips feel tomorrow. Ingredients: sunflower oil, beeswax, coconut oil, cocoa butter, vitamin e, om-cinnamate, lemon oil, lime oil, hemp oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Urban Roots Hemp Co. Logo