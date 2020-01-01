1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
CBD is made with a high quality cannabis that is high in CBD. Blended specifically for body relaxing with ache reducing properties. This tincture is low in THC so that you can unwind and have relief without the substansial high. It will leave you feeling relaxed and uplifted will still retaining your focus.
Be the first to review this product.