 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. CBD Tincture 100mg

CBD Tincture 100mg

by Kronic Tonic (Henderson Distribution)

Write a review
Kronic Tonic (Henderson Distribution) Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBD Tincture 100mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBD is made with a high quality cannabis that is high in CBD. Blended specifically for body relaxing with ache reducing properties. This tincture is low in THC so that you can unwind and have relief without the substansial high. It will leave you feeling relaxed and uplifted will still retaining your focus.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kronic Tonic (Henderson Distribution) Logo