 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Karmarado OG
Indica

Karmarado OG

by Kumba Hills Farms

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Karmarado OG

Karmarado OG

Karmarado OG was created by Karma Genetics and Cannarado Genetics in Colorado. Its parent genetics include Triangle Kush, SFV OG Kush, and White OG. White OG and Triangle Kush have both won Cannabis Cups in 2010 and 2013, and when crossed with the powerful SFV OG Kush, the result is a full-body indica with a strong Kush flavor and notes of pine and citrus. With dense buds covered in trichomes that come from its parent strain The White, Karmarado OG is a powerful and beautiful plant that will do the trick when you’re looking to settle in for a long movie.

About this brand

Kumba Hills Farms Logo