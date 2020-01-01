Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Skunk Dawg is a sativa-dominant cross between Super Skunk and Chemdawg that elevates the mood with a sweet and sour aroma. Its effects are long-lasting but clear-headed, making Skunk Dawg a popular choice for use throughout the day. This sativa may be all you need to give your appetite an edge or to help you stay productive and focused.