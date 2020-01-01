This strain is a chocolatey tropical treat from Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup. Bred by crossing Oni Seed Co.’s Tropicana Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip, Tropic Truffle offers a rancid orange terpene profile that will spike your interest while making you scrunch up your nose. This strain also puts out rich purple hues that contrast with lime green buds, giving this strain a candy-like appeal.