johnsimsalo
on July 19th, 2019
Absolutely love this product and would suggest it to anyone in need.
$89.99MSRP
This mixture ensures maximum delivery of Cannabidiol ( CBD ) into your system. Unlike most CBD Companies , our products are derived from Organically grown , MEDICAL-GRADE hemp plants. Our plants are specifically bred by expert horticulturists to ensure maximum CBD density. A one ml dropper is included.
on July 17th, 2019
100% Must buy if you are looking for pure CBD Isolate.
on July 17th, 2019
Fantastic Product. 5 stars without a doubt.