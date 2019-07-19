 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1200mg CBD Isolate Tincture CODE "LEAFLY10" FOR 10%OFF PURCHASE

by Kurativ CBD

5.07
1200mg CBD Isolate Tincture CODE "LEAFLY10" FOR 10%OFF PURCHASE

$89.99MSRP

About this product

This mixture ensures maximum delivery of Cannabidiol ( CBD ) into your system. Unlike most CBD Companies , our products are derived from Organically grown , MEDICAL-GRADE hemp plants. Our plants are specifically bred by expert horticulturists to ensure maximum CBD density. A one ml dropper is included.

7 customer reviews

5.07

johnsimsalo

Absolutely love this product and would suggest it to anyone in need.

riseupandbegin13

100% Must buy if you are looking for pure CBD Isolate.

About this brand

USE CODE "LEAFLY10" AT CHECKOUT FOR 10% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE. Not All Hemp Is Created Equal The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value. It Is Safe Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.