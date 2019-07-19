johnsimsalo
on July 19th, 2019
Amazing price for the quality and quantity included.
$139.99MSRP
This mixture ensures maximum delivery of Cannabidiol ( CBD ) into your system. Unlike most CBD Companies , our products are derived from Organically grown , MEDICAL-GRADE hemp plants. Our plants are specifically bred by expert horticulturists to ensure maximum CBD density. A one ml dropper is included.
on July 17th, 2019
Large amount for a great price. Definitely will buy again!
on July 17th, 2019
Lasts for awhile when taken twice per day and works fantastic.